Lululemon says no ‘forever chemicals’ in its clothes as Texas investigates

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Canadian apparel giant Lululemon says it does not use so-called “forever chemicals” after the Texas attorney general announced an investigation into its products on Monday.

“Lululemon does not use PFAS in its products,” a company spokesperson told Global News in a statement.

Lululemon USA is being investigated on “whether the company has misled consumers about the safety, quality, and health impacts of its products,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement Monday.

The investigation will examine whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” that their “health-conscious customers would not expect based on the brand’s marketing.”

The company said it “phased out” the use of PFAS in 2023, prior to which it was “used in durable water repellent products, a small percentage of our assortment.”

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“The health and safety of our guests is paramount, and our products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards. We require all our vendors to regularly conduct testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, by credible third-party agencies to confirm ongoing compliance,” the spokesperson said.

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The company added that it was “aware” of the inquiry from the Texas attorney general and said it was cooperating with the investigation by “providing the requested documentation.”

PFAS — short for short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are often labelled “forever chemicals” because they virtually never break down. They turn up in anything from soil to human blood and have been linked to serious health risks.

Last month, the Canadian government moved ahead with a plan to label so-called forever chemicals as toxic and expects to begin consultations in two years on further regulating their use in cosmetics, food packaging and other consumer products.