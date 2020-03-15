Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police arrest 3, seek 2 others in connection with home invasion

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 11:55 am
Updated March 15, 2020 1:14 pm
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police have arrested three men and are searching for two additional suspects after a reported home invasion Saturday night.

Police said they responded to a call in the 400 block of Queen Street just before 8 p.m. and arrested three suspects, aged 19, 27 and 31.

According to a police statement, officers were told five people broke into the house and “possibly” had a gun.

The three suspects are facing several charges, including break and enter, possession of bear mace and possessing more than 90 grams of marijuana.

Police are looking for the other two suspects.

No one was injured. It is unknown at this time if the suspects and victims are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

