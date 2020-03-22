Coronavirus: Hydro-Quebec suspends fees as COVID-19 cases rise in province

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on Sunday on its response to the novel coronavirus as cases continue to rise.

Five people who had been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, have now died in Quebec, while the number of confirmed cases in the province has climbed to 181.

Officials announced the additional four deaths and 42 new confirmed cases on Saturday, saying four of the five patients who died lived at the same seniors’ residence.

Ten people in Quebec are currently in intensive care and another 10 people are being treated for the virus at the hospital.

Health officials said that as of Sunday morning, 1,512 Quebecers are under investigation and 9,242 tests results have come back negative. One person has fully recovered.

The Quebec government reiterated that its health care system is ready to handle an influx of patients, as it has 4,600 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients across the province.

Hydro-Quebec announces new measures

Hydro-Quebec announced on its website on Sunday that it will be suspending its actions against unpaid bills.

“Due to the many consequences of the COVID-19 crisis in Canada, we’re conscious of the fact that some of our clients may face financial challenges in the coming weeks,” indicated the website.

The provider said it will cease cutting off power to those unable to pay their electricity bills — residential or business.

Hydro is asking Quebecers who are having financial difficulties to make arrangements by calling their customer service line.

In addition, it announced that there will no longer be service interruptions, as they will only conduct work on the power system if absolutely necessary.

Quebec biopharmaceutical company gets $7 million for vaccine testing

The provincial government announced on Saturday that it will be providing a $7-million grant to Quebec biopharmaceutical company Medicago to accelerate the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Medicago announced that it had successfully produced a vaccine candidate on March 12.

The company said the government grant will allow it to conduct pre-clinical studies. The clinical studies, which include testing on patients, are set to begin this summer.

Quebec government says fines, arrests face people who don’t respect self-isolation

On Friday, police arrested a woman in Quebec City who was infected with the virus and walking around outside after being mandated to stay indoors. The arrest was the first time public health issued an order to Quebec City police under emergency powers granted after Legault declared a public health emergency on March 14.

Arruda said on Saturday that regional public health directors across the province “will have no problem” ordering police to make arrests and ensure people carrying the virus are isolated.

“Starting now, it’s clear that we will restrict people who aren’t respecting the orders,” Arruda said. “Especially if they have already been advised, contacted, and we have information that they are walking around.”

Quebec medical authorities say they give clear directives to people who test positive for COVID-19. If medical officers get the sense that an infected person might not obey isolation orders, the patient is monitored more closely.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home. For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

