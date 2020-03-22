Menu

Health

Coronavirus: New testing clinic opening in downtown Montreal

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 2:07 pm
Workers assemble a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 22, 2020, as Coronavirus COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. .
Workers assemble a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 22, 2020, as Coronavirus COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. . Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal announced Sunday that a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic will be opening in the city’s Cartier des spectacles on Jeanne-Mance street as of Monday at 8 a.m.

The new clinic will replace the current “by-appointment” clinic at Hotel-Dieu hospital which is set to close to further appointments as of Sunday night.

The new clinic will be able to accommodate between 2,000 and 2,500 people daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Officials say appointments aren’t necessary and people can come by car or by foot.

Coronavirus outbreak: Montreal’s Hôtel-Dieu called out for COVID-19 testing practices

They insist social distancing measures will be enforced.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hydro-Quebec suspends fees as COVID-19 cases rise in province

The new addition is the third COVID-19 testing clinic on the island of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

People will go through triage in their vehicles but if it’s determined that they need to be tested, they will be directed to park their cars and proceed to testing.

All tests will be done in a heated tent but authorities are advising people, especially pedestrians, to dress for the weather. They also ask people to not take public transit to get to the test site.

As of Sunday, Jeanne Mance Street is closed between Saint-Catherine and Bleury Street and de Maisonneuve between Saint-Urbain and Jeanne-Mance.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec deaths climb to 5, cases rise to 181

To qualify for the coronavirus test, persons need to have symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, or have traveled or have been in close contact with a confirmed case.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau thanks kids for doing their part during the COVID-19 crisis

— With files from Global’s Phil Carpenter

