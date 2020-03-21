Quebec COVID-19 deaths climb to 5, cases rise to 181

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have now died in Quebec due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases in the province have climbed to 181.

The Quebec government announced the additional 4 deaths and over 40 new confirmed cases on Saturday. Officials said 4 of the 5 deaths were of individuals who lived at the same seniors’ residence.

Ten people are currently in intensive care and 19 people are being treated for the virus in hospital.

Health officials said that as of Saturday, 1,500 Quebecers are waiting for their test results.

2:02 Quebec government says health network is equipped with what it needs Quebec government says health network is equipped with what it needs

During a press conference on Friday, Quebec Premier François Legault said though previous announcements indicated schools would open March 30, elementary schools and high schools might face a different fate. Schools could remain closed until May.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec schools could remain closed until May as coronavirus cases climb to 139

Public health authorities also announced on Friday that individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 had been in several public places in Montreal over the past week.

People who were in the following areas at the same time are being asked to monitor for symptoms:

The 24 bus headed westbound on Sherbrooke Street between Notre-Dame Hospital and the Fine Arts Museum between 10:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. on March 12

Aunja Restaurant between 12:25 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. on March 13

Outside of Montreal, public health said people who contracted the virus had visited places in Lanaudière.

READ MORE: Côte Saint-Luc urging public to take precautions after COVID-19 cases confirmed in community

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced on Friday its new mitigation measures in response to the spread of the virus in the province.

“Some Sûreté du Québec personnel have been reassigned to key locations in municipalities with regard to the needs determined by Public Health. With this in mind, their preventive patrols will be targeted in order to ensure the safety of citizens and ensure their well-being,” the SQ stated in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers are still being asked to practice surgical hand washing and social distancing by staying home as much as possible — only going out for walks and buying necessities such as groceries and medicine.

View link »

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here. (edited)

— With files from Global’s Kalina LaFramboise

4:17 Coronavirus around the world: March 20, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: March 20, 2020