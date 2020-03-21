Menu

Crime

Montreal police looking for fugitive who cut off his tracking device

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 5:10 pm
Montreal police say Vukasin Popovic, 34, cut off his tracking device on Saturday morning.
Montreal police say Vukasin Popovic, 34, cut off his tracking device on Saturday morning. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police fear that a man accused of crimes related to major cryptocurrency thefts will flee abroad to evade the legal process.

Vukasin Popovic, 34, allegedly cut off his tracking device on Saturday morning, the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) said.

The suspect was reportedly arrested on Feb. 12. Pending his trial, he was released the next day after an appearance, provided he wore an electronic GPS bracelet.

READ MORE: 30-year-old dead after being shot in Old Montreal

“He could use his real identity or even a false identity in the name of Duliano Jovanovic or Djuliano Jovanovic,” police say. He could also use another false identity.

Vukasin Popovic has white complexion, with brown hair and eyes. He is roughly five feet, seven inches tall and he weighs close to 200 pounds.

The police ask the public to contact authorities if they see Popovic or have information about his whereabouts.

— With files from The Canadian Press

