Man, 30, shot in upper body in Old Montreal

A 30-year-old man was shot in the upper body in Old Montreal early Sunday morning.

Montreal Police say the incident was a result of an altercation between two groups around 3:30 a.m. on Nôtre-Dame St. near Saint-Sulpice St. When Police arrived on site, they located a man unconscious on the ground.

“The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning he is still in critical condition,” Montreal Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, a security parameter was set up on site for investigation.

Investigators spoke to witnesses to gather more information.

Crime scene technicians have been deployed to analyze the scene and understand the circumstances of the event.