BEI investigating after Montreal police involved in death of Hochelaga man

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating after it says a 54-year-old man was shot by Montreal police late Wednesday night.

In a statement made to the press at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) reported that Montreal police officers had responded to a 911 call concerning a domestic incident in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve shortly before midnight.

According to the BEI, an officer entered the apartment where the incident was taking place through its rear door. He reportedly encountered a man brandishing a knife at his spouse. When the man threatened the police officer, the BEI says he shot him.

After being shot, the civilian was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police watchdog.

The BEI is responsible for investigating any incident in which a police officer in Quebec is involved in the death of a civilian. The office says it will be assisted by the Sûreté du Québec in the investigation of this incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the BEI at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.