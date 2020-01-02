Menu

BEI investigating after man seriously injured during Montreal police intervention

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 8:33 am
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man reportedly injured himself during a Montreal police intervention on Wednesday.
The Bureau des enquetes independantes (BEI), Quebec’s police watchdog, is investigating after it says a 40-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday during a Montreal police intervention.

According to the BEI, police responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. reporting a man in crisis who was allegedly armed with knives on a balcony on Saint-Michel Boulevard in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

The BEI says officers convinced the man to drop the knives, but around 5:30 p.m., he reportedly picked one up and injured himself in the neck.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the BEI says, adding there is fear for his life.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact the police watchdog via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.

