Quebec’s police watchdog investigating after man dies during Montreal police intervention

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating after a man died during a Montreal police intervention early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the BEI, Montreal police were called to the Delta Hotel on Président-Kennedy Avenue at 4 a.m. for a man in distress on the 12th floor.

The report says the preliminary information from police states that the man had barricaded himself and officers were communicating with him from outside the room.

At 4:55 a.m., police then heard the sound of glass breaking and realized the man had fallen off the 12th floor. He was declared dead at the scene.

With assistance from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), eight investigators from the BEI have been assigned to investigate the event and the actions taken from the Montreal police.

The bureau is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them with any details they may have.

The BEI investigates all cases where a person, not including police officers on duty, dies or is seriously injured during a police intervention in Quebec.

