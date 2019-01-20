Joliette man injured during police intervention, BEI investigating

Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is looking into the circumstances surrounding a late afternoon incident in Joliette, 75 kilometres east of Montreal, on Saturday.

The BEI dispatched a team of eight investigators after a 24-year-old man was seriously injured during a police intervention.

Preliminary information provided to the BEI suggests a 911 call reporting a man in distress in downtown Joliette, was lodged at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Some 10 minutes later, officers with the Sûreté du Québec, located the man behind a building.

The BEI says the officers noted the man seemed intoxicated and was bleeding.

The victim agreed to be transported by ambulance to hospital.

However, during his transport, the victim allegedly began struggling while officers attempted to control him.

The BEI says the 24-year-old then suffered a heart attack and had to be resuscitated.

His condition is considered critical.

The BEI is tasked with investigating the veracity of the preliminary reports.

Investigators left the scene at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, but the investigation is ongoing.

The police watchdog group investigates whenever a civilian is seriously injured or killed during a police intervention, or while in police custody.