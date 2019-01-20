Crime
January 20, 2019 1:09 pm

Joliette man injured during police intervention, BEI investigating

By Web producer  Global News

The BEI dispatched a team of eight investigators after a 24-year-old man was seriously injured during a police intervention in Joliette on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A A

Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is looking into the circumstances surrounding a late afternoon incident in Joliette, 75 kilometres east of Montreal, on Saturday.

The BEI dispatched a team of eight investigators after a 24-year-old man was seriously injured during a police intervention.

Preliminary information provided to the BEI suggests a 911 call reporting a man in distress in downtown Joliette, was lodged at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: Quebec police watchdog investigating collision in Brossard

Some 10 minutes later, officers with the Sûreté du Québec, located the man behind a building.

The BEI says the officers noted the man seemed intoxicated and was bleeding.

The victim agreed to be transported by ambulance to hospital.

WATCH: BEI investigating Montreal police chase, shooting


Story continues below

However, during his transport, the victim allegedly began struggling while officers attempted to control him.

The BEI says the 24-year-old then suffered a heart attack and had to be resuscitated.

His condition is considered critical.

READ MORE: BEI investigating death of intoxicated man struck by vehicle following police intervention

The BEI is tasked with investigating the veracity of the preliminary reports.

Investigators left the scene at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, but the investigation is ongoing.

The police watchdog group investigates whenever a civilian is seriously injured or killed during a police intervention, or while in police custody.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BEI
BEI investigation
Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes
Bureau Of Independent Investigations
Joliette
Joliette police intervention
man injured during police intervention
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.