Quebec police watchdog investigating collision in Brossard

Quebec’s Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is investigating after a 28-year-old man was injured in an early morning collision involving a police patrol car on Montreal’s South Shore.

The province’s police watchdog said Longueuil police tried to pull over the man who was driving around 3 a.m. on Friday on Taschereau Boulevard in Brossard.

The man then accelerated and the patrol car turned off its emergency lights, according to the BEI. The driver then struck another car carrying five people about two kilometres away.

The driver was seriously injured, but his life is not in danger.

A team of eight investigators with the BEI is tasked with investigating the collision. Two Sûreté du Québec collision reconstruction experts will also aid in the investigation.

The BEI investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.

