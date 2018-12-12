Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck in downtown Montreal

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a dump truck Wednesday in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the collision happened at around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Atwater Avenue and Tupper Street.

WATCH: Pedestrian deaths continue to climb in Montreal

Picard said preliminary reports indicate the dump truck was heading west on Tupper Street and was attempting to turn left on to Atwater, when the pedestrian was struck and killed.

The victim has yet to be identified. The driver of the dump truck was treated for shock at the scene.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in LaSalle

Picard said it is Montreal’s 24th fatal collision of 2018 involving a pedestrian.

Collisions experts are on site to try and understand the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Atwater Avenue and Tupper Street were closed for several hours. They have since reopened.