July 17, 2018 8:38 pm
Updated: July 17, 2018 9:16 pm

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck in LaSalle

Police say the pedestrian suffered injuries to his upper and lower body.

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a truck Tuesday evening in LaSalle.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was struck when the truck turned onto Newman Boulevard from Terrasse Newman at around 6 p.m.

Audrey-Anne Picard, a police spokesperson, said the truck driver did not see the pedestrian.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say he suffered injuries to his upper and lower body.

The truck driver, a 69-year-old man, is being treated for shock.

Police say it is too early to tell if speed was a factor.

Investigators are at the scene, where a perimeter has been set up.

Newman Boulevard is closed to traffic between Dollard and 90th avenues.

Global News