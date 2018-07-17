Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck in LaSalle

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a truck Tuesday evening in LaSalle.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was struck when the truck turned onto Newman Boulevard from Terrasse Newman at around 6 p.m.

Audrey-Anne Picard, a police spokesperson, said the truck driver did not see the pedestrian.

READ MORE: Saint-Léonard park stabbing sends man to hospital

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say he suffered injuries to his upper and lower body.

The truck driver, a 69-year-old man, is being treated for shock.

Police say it is too early to tell if speed was a factor.

Investigators are at the scene, where a perimeter has been set up.

Newman Boulevard is closed to traffic between Dollard and 90th avenues.