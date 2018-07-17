Saint-Léonard park stabbing sends man to hospital

Montreal police say a man in his 20s is in hospital after he was stabbed early Tuesday afternoon in Saint-Léonard.

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in a park near Viau Boulevard and Terbois Street.

Police spokesperson Audrey-Anne Picard said the victim was in an argument with three other men when they attacked him.

The suspects then fled the scene in a car, but police do not know where they headed.

The man suffered injuries to his upper body. He was conscious when he was rushed to hospital.

It is not yet known whether the victim knows the suspects.

Investigators are meeting with witnesses in the area.