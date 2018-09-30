BEI investigating death of intoxicated man struck by vehicle following police intervention

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a 52-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Louiseville after an intervention by Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers.

A preliminary report released by the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) states the events began on the night of Sept. 28, when paramedics called the SQ about an intoxicated man shortly after 11 p.m.

Two officers responded to the call, and the man was taken to hospital.

According to the BEI report, police were notified when the patient decided to leave the hospital just after midnight.

He was located by two different police officers walking in the gravel alongside a road.

The BEI says the officers let him continue walking.

Later, at 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, a woman driving along the same road called 911 to report that she had hit something.

Her vehicle is believed to have struck the man. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 1:30 a.m.

The BEI is tasked with verifying the accuracy of the statements in the preliminary report.

The BEI investigates whenever a civilian is seriously injured or dies while in police custody or during a police intervention.