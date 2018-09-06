Quebec police watchdog investigates after man shot by officer in Terrebonne

Quebec’s Independent Bureau of Investigation (BEI) is investigating after a police shooting sent a 41-year-old man to hospital early Thursday evening.

The BEI said a woman behind the wheel of a vehicle was stopped at around 5 p.m. by a Terrebonne police officer for a possible driving infraction.

After speaking with her, the police officer returned to his patrol car. A man, who was a passenger in the car, then fled the scene on foot, said the BEI.

The police officer followed him before reportedly shooting and injuring the man, according to the BEI.

The man was immediately taken to hospital. His condition is not known.

The BEI said a team of eight investigators is working with a technician from the Sûreté du Québec to determine what happened. They are now tasked with verifying the accuracy of preliminary reports.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BEI through their website.

The BEI investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.