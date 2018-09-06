Teen struck by train at Bois Franc station could have been distracted: police

Montreal police say they believe a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a commuter train at the Bois Franc station in Saint-Laurent on Wednesday may have been distracted.

“It’s a dangerous area, so make sure to check if a train is coming,” said Andrée-Anne Picard, Montreal police spokesperson.”

The student was crossing on a pedestrian walkway around 4 p.m. when he was hit.

“We just saw the train coming in very fast and the other man in the train, he was in a panic and saying, ‘Stop,'” said student Adora Dervishi, who noted one train was already in the station.

“We were shocked. At first, I laughed because I didn’t know, but when I saw the person, I was like, ‘Aaah,’ like, tears in my eyes because he was in the same school as us, because of the uniform.”

Exo, the agency that runs the commuter train service, told Global News it was “an unfortunate accident.”

“Police say it doesn’t seem that safety was the issue,” said spokesperson Elaine Arsenault.

“Due to the ongoing police investigation, to which Exo is fully collaborating, we will not comment further on the event.”

Commuters argue more safety measures are needed at the station.

“Maybe there should be some better signalling for at least us, the pedestrians,” said Amir Kashdaran.

Others insist pedestrians should not be allowed to cross the tracks when a train is pulling in.

“When a train approaches, a barrier would come up and block the pass-way so that there wouldn’t be any way a passenger would pass through,” suggested Mutair Kadiri.

“Because kids, nowadays, sometimes they have their iPhone on, cellphone, music — sometimes they are distracted.”

The investigation is ongoing.