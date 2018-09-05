Deux-Montagnes train service gradually resuming after emergency intervention

Train service in the Deux-Montagnes direction is gradually resuming Wednesday evening after a medical emergency forced the cancellation of several departures.

Urgences-santé said a teenager was transported to hospital from the Bois Franc train station, but could not provide more information about what exactly happened.

Stéphane Smith, spokesperson for Urgences-santé, said the teen suffered injuries to his head and he is in critical condition.

Exo, the recently renamed transit authority that serves greater Montreal’s northern and southern rings, says buses are available to bring passengers to other stations.

Commuters are being asked to opt for other modes of transit if possible.

“We regret the inconvenience,” exo tweeted.

Service interrompu pour une durée indéterminée.

Direction Deux-Montagnes

Train 941 de 15h38 ANNULÉ

Train 943 de 16h20 ANNULÉ

Train 945 de 16h50 ANNULÉ

Train 947 de 17h08 ANNULÉ — Exo 6 – Deux-Montagnes (@exo6_DM) September 5, 2018