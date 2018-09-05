Canada
Deux-Montagnes train service gradually resuming after emergency intervention

Train service was cancelled for several departures toward Deux-Montagnes.

Train service in the Deux-Montagnes direction is gradually resuming Wednesday evening after a medical emergency forced the cancellation of several departures.

Urgences-santé said a teenager was transported to hospital from the Bois Franc train station, but could not provide more information about what exactly happened.

Stéphane Smith, spokesperson for Urgences-santé, said the teen suffered injuries to his head and he is in critical condition.

Exo, the recently renamed transit authority that serves greater Montreal’s northern and southern rings, says buses are available to bring passengers to other stations.

Commuters are being asked to opt for other modes of transit if possible.

“We regret the inconvenience,” exo tweeted.

