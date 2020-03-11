Montreal police to hold information session on police station mergers in city’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are holding an information session as questions swirl over the merging of two of their stations in the city’s west end.

The meeting comes after the police force confirmed it is closing Station 11 in Notre-Dame-de-Grace and integrating it with Station 9 in Côte Saint-Luc later this year.

Representatives of the city’s police department will be on hand to explain the move and answer questions from the public at a meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the NDG cultural centre.

Officials with police met with elected officials and civil servants in the affected boroughs in February to inform them of the plan, which is expected to take effect sometime between the end of summer and early fall.

The project has sparked concerns from municipal politicians, who worry that the plan could lead to fewer services in their areas and weaken community relations.

The police have countered that more officers will be out in the neighbourhoods and fewer will be in the office.

An information session will be held in the near future, but that the time and date have not yet been decided.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta