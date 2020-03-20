Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto introduces protection measures for the homeless

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 5:02 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Potential for multiple COVID-19 waves, Toronto health official says
WATCH ABOVE: On Wednesday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said that with respiratory diseases, multiple waves of infection spread are common, which could lead to the potential for multiple COVID-19 outbreak — something de Villa believes that people should be prepared for.

TORONTO – The City of Toronto has introduced some new infrastructure to protect the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fire chief Matthew Pegg, who also heads up the city’s emergency response team, shared details of the new measures after it was announced that at least one person who uses the shelter system had been diagnosed with the virus.

READ MORE: Toronto paramedic, homeless person among active coronavirus cases in city

He says the city has created an “isolation centre” so that people without homes can safely stay away from others while waiting for test results.

Pegg says the city has also booked hotel rooms that people who typically use the shelter system can stay in if they need to self-isolate for 14 days.

READ MORE: City of Toronto announces 60-day grace period for bill payments amid coronavirus pandemic

He says those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 won’t be allowed to enter shelters, and will instead be referred to an assessment centre.

Canada’s most populous city has now recorded 161 cases of the virus, with 10 patients in hospital as of Friday.

