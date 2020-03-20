Toronto paramedic, homeless person among active coronavirus cases in city

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health says they are actively investigating new coronavirus cases and that the city currently has 153 cases.

Included in the new cases, TPH said are a resident of a long-term city-run care home, a Toronto paramedic and a person experiencing homelessness.

Health officials said they are reaching out to those who may have been in close contact with each new case.

The paramedic is currently in self-isolation.

“Paramedics are highly-trained and receive instruction on approach, screening and assessment of those with symptoms of suspected infectious disease,” a city release said, adding all frontline workers are equipped with personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, eye protection and cleaning supplies.

A resident of the long-term care home Seven Oaks tested positive for COVID-19.

TPH said the confirmation “triggered outbreak protocols” at the facility and Seven Oaks staff is working with health officials to contain any spread of the virus.

Residents who live on the floor of the affected patient have been put into self-isolation and all staff are to wear protective equipment while on that floor.

The Ontario government issued a directive to limit visitors to long-term care homes, as seniors and those with underlying health issues are said to be most at-risk in regard to coronavirus.

A homeless person tested positive while staying at one of the shelter’s in Toronto. TPH said it has followed up with the facility in question to ensure proper protocols are being followed, including more aggressive cleaning and disinfection of the building.

Toronto’s Shelter, Support and Housing Administration (SSHA) said it was already “implementing protections for individuals experiencing homelessness.” This included the opening of eight new facilities to create more social distancing.

Ontario currently has 301 active cases with five being resolved and two deaths.