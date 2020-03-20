Menu

Canada

City of Toronto announces 60-day grace period for bill payments amid coronavirus pandemic

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 6:46 am
Updated March 20, 2020 7:14 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Potential for multiple COVID-19 waves, Toronto health official says
WATCH (March 18, 2020): There is a potential for multiple COVID-19 waves, a Toronto health official says.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced a 60-day grace period for City of Toronto residents and businesses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The deferral is retroactive to March 16 and will cover property taxes, water and solid waste utility bill payments for all residents and businesses, Tory said in a statement issued on Friday.

READ MORE: Close non-essential businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic — Toronto medical officer

“The COVID-19 pandemic has turned people’s lives upside down overnight,” Tory said.

“We know families are struggling to figure out how to make ends meet while also worrying about their health and the health of their loved ones. Toronto businesses and residents need to know that we understand these are extraordinary circumstances and we are here to support them.”

Late payment penalties for both residents and businesses will be waived starting on March 16 for 60 days.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Toronto residents using technology for responsible learning, socializing

“The immediate grace period announced today will give people relief as we all work to rebuild the economy,” Tory added.

The mayor is asking for landlords to provide accommodation and leniency to renters “because it’s the right thing to do” and for small businesses on the timing of rent payments as they may be experiencing severe cash flow difficulties.

The city said for properties on a regular three-instalment payment plan, the next required payment will be on June 1.

Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto mayor addresses people who choose not to self-isolate during COVID-19 spread
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19John Torycoronavirus newsCity of Torontocoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus updatecoronavirus cases canadaCoronavirus Torontotoronto covid-19toronto bill payments
