B.C. health officials to give Thursday update on coronavirus response

British Columbia’s health minister and top doctor are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Thursday morning, there were 231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., 13 people in hospital, seven deaths, and five people who had fully recovered.

The disease has been reported in all five B.C. health regions, as well as at three Metro Vancouver seniors’ residences.

Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference to announce that the Canada-U.S. border would be closed to all but essential traffic at noon on Friday.

Both the province and the City of Vancouver have declared states of emergency to give government officials broader powers to respond to the pandemic as more cases are transmitted within the community, as opposed to from travel.

Also Thursday, the COVID-19 death toll in Italy surpassed 3,400, overtaking the number of people killed in China.