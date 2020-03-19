Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to give Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 3:01 pm
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for a news conference to give an update on the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. .
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for a news conference to give an update on the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia’s health minister and top doctor are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here on our website, on our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. confirms 45 new cases, 13 now in hospital

As of Thursday morning, there were 231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., 13 people in hospital, seven deaths, and five people who had fully recovered.

The disease has been reported in all five B.C. health regions, as well as at three Metro Vancouver seniors’ residences.

Bill Morneau speaks with Global BC Morning about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy
Bill Morneau speaks with Global BC Morning about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy

Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference to announce that the Canada-U.S. border would be closed to all but essential traffic at noon on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix take your coronavirus questions at Global BC Town Hall

Both the province and the City of Vancouver have declared states of emergency to give government officials broader powers to respond to the pandemic as more cases are transmitted within the community, as opposed to from travel.

Also Thursday, the COVID-19 death toll in Italy surpassed 3,400, overtaking the number of people killed in China.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid19bc coronavirusAdrian DixCOVIDCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus DeathsBonnie HenryVancouver Coronavirusnew coronavirus casesbc covidbc coronavirus deaths
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.