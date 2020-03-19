Menu

Politics

Surrey to close two daycares in case of influx of coronavirus patients

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 6:32 pm
Unionized home daycare workers in Quebec have voted in favour of a strike as of April 1.
Unionized home daycare workers in Quebec have voted in favour of a strike as of April 1. Global News

The City of Surrey is making plans in the event its hospital can’t deal with an influx of coronavirus patients, including shutting down two city-run daycares.

Mayor Doug McCallum told a news conference on Thursday that city staff are taking stock of large-format industrial space that could be used to set up temporary hospitals.

McCallum said the space could be used for production lines to manufacture essential medical equipment.

And starting Monday, the public daycares at City Hall and Kensington Prairie Community Centre will be shut down “in order to prioritize space for health workers, first responders and essential service workers,” he said.

The mayor encouraged residents to enjoy outdoor spaces such as parks, playgrounds and beaches, but to be mindful of social distancing.

Port Coquitlam, meanwhile, is taking a bit of a different approach.

Also on Thursday, Mayor Brad West announced that all public playgrounds would close, effective immediately, to help stop the spread of the virus.

