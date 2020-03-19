What coronavirus financial supports are available for British Columbians

Send this page to someone via email

With tens of thousands of British Columbians facing layoffs, work stoppages or business closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering how they will make ends meet.

Both the federal and provincial government have pledged stimulus packages to help Canadians get through the coming months.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an $82-billion financial aid package, worth three per cent of Canada’s GDP.

British Columbia is expected to unveil details of its own plan on Monday.

Earlier this week, Premier John Horgan said B.C.’s plan would be designed to fill gaps or top up areas where federal assistance wasn’t enough.

Here’s what we know about financial supports available to British Columbians so far.

Lost income

The federal government has waived the one-week Employment Insurance waiting period of Canadians who are sick, quarantined or must stay home to care for children but don’t have sick pay.

Workers such as restaurant staff laid off due to the business ceasing operation will still need to wait one week to apply for EI.

The federal government is also waiving the need for a medical certificate to get EI.

And it is planning a new 15-week, $900 bi-weekly benefit for workers, including the self-employed, who don’t qualify for EI sickness benefits.

The new Emergency Care Benefit applies to people who are quarantined or sick with COVID-19, or who are caring for a family member sick with COVID-19.

The benefit will also apply to parents with kids who need supervision due to school or daycare closures.

The federal government is also earmarking $5 billion for a new Emergency Support Benefit, meant to provide long-term support for workers who lose their jobs or face reduced hours, but has revealed few details about the program.

The federal government is also boosting the Canada Child Benefit for 2019-2020 by $300 per child.

Rent and mortgages

Canada’s big six banks will allow mortgage payment deferrals for up to six months during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear whether customers will be able to postpone mortgage payments interest-free.

Several of the banks told Global News they would be working with residential and business customers on a case-by-case basis.

On Monday, CMHC announced it would bring back a revised version of the Insured Mortgage Purchase Program it used during the 2008-09 financial crisis, in order to ensure funding for banks and mortgage lenders during the crisis.

The situation with rent is not so clear yet.

There are several rent banks in B.C., operated by non-profit groups or financial institutions like Vancity credit union, that offer low or no-cost emergency loans to renters.

Numerous groups have also called on the province to provide additional rent and mortgage support, and on Tuesday Horgan hinted that such support may be coming in B.C.’s Monday package.

The province has also reconvened its Renters’ Task Force to provide input on how to help, which will consider ideas including rent banks and eviction freezes.

Paying bills

Energy

BC Hydro unveiled a program earlier this month that will allow customers to defer bill payments or arrange a payment plan with no penalty.

FortisBC is also waiving late payment fees and is pledging not to disconnect customers or any reason. It is also promising to work with customers to come up with flexible payment plans.

Telecom

Telus, Rogers, Shaw, Koodo and Freedom Mobile all say they will offer flexible payment plans to customers facing financial hardship.

Rogers and Fido have gone a step further, pledging not to disconnect any customer in financial trouble in the next 90 days.

Rogers is also waiving long-distance fees.

Telus, Rogers, Bell and Shaw have also temporarily dropped their data caps for residential internet usage.

Credit cards

British Columbians worried about making their credit card payments should check directly with their financial institution.

TD Canada Trust, CIBC, National Bank and Scotiabank say they are offering relief to customers on credit products on a case-by-case basis.

Royal Bank is allowing customers to skip a monthly payment.

BMO is allowing a deferral of payment on loans or credit card bills of up to three months.

Student loans

The federal government is placing a six-month interest-free moratorium on the repayment of Canada Student Loans.

It was not immediately clear whether the provincial government will offer student loan payment relief.

Taxes

The federal government is using the GST tax credit (GSTC) to provide a one-time payout to low income Canadians, which will double the maximum payout for 2019-20.

The government says the payout will average $400 for eligible individuals and $600 for couples.

The federal government has also extended the income tax filing deadline to June 1, 2020.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will allow all taxpayers to defer, until after Aug. 31, 2020, the payment of any income tax amounts that become owing between now and September 2020.

The CRA says it also won’t initiate post assessment GST or income tax audits on small or medium-sized businesses for the next month.

B.C. businesses are pressuring the provincial government to provide Employer Health Tax and property tax relief, but the province has not yet announced any tax measures.