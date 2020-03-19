Canada-U.S. border closure amid coronavirus likely to start Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada.-U.S. border will likely be closed to non-essential travel by Friday night as the two countries move quickly to curtail the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

“We are working on the final details with the U.S. but we expect the measures to come into effect sometime during the night between Friday and Saturday… in about a day and a half,” Trudeau told reporters from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he is under self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus last week.

The ban on non-essential travel between the border was first announced Wednesday. Trudeau, who finalized the agreement in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, said the decision came out of a need to follow public-health advice.

There are exceptions to the ban, including for aircrews, diplomats, immediate families and U.S. citizens.

Trudeau made clear that “essential travel” won’t stop and will not disrupt the flow of supply chains bringing essential goods like food, fuel, medicines and other services into either country.

That sentiment was echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who on Wednesday said keeping the supply chain moving was vital to the $2.7-billion worth of goods that flow through the Canada-U.S. border daily.

As for those Canadians still abroad, Trudeau said the government is working with national telecommunications companies to send information about consular services via text message.

A support program to assist asymptomatic Canadians seeking to return home is in the works. The new COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program for Canadians Abroad will allow those abroad to apply for an emergency loan of up to $5,000 to secure their return to Canada and cover other needs during the increasingly difficult process.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the information they need. There is a great deal of false information, misinformation circulating, and we want to make sure people know how to get help,” he said.

“Canadians can come home and should come home. Those having difficulty coming home, we’re doing everything we can to help.”

Also on Wednesday, Trudeau announced that the federal government would free up $82 billion in direct spending and deferred taxes to help Canadians endure the pandemic.

The financial-aid package includes additions to the Canada Child Benefit payment, tax credits for Canadians with low- and middle-incomes, a wage subsidy for small businesses to keep staff on payroll, new emergency benefits for those who don’t currently qualify for employment insurance, and a hold on Canada Student Loan payments for six months.

A separate fund will help Canada’s Indigenous communities and new support will be provided for homeless shelters.

The government intends to briefly recall Parliament to approve legislation that would make the funding available. Parliament was adjourned on March 13 until April 20 but is expected to resume sometime next week.

“We will get through this together,” Trudeau said. “Whether you need more time to repay a student loan or whether you’re a farmer worried about your income, we’re there for you and we will continue to do everything we can to help you.”

