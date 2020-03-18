Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Health minister signs order for faster access to COVID-19 test kits

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 6:37 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada approves 2 new COVID-19 tests
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday that the federal government had approved two new diagnostic tests for COVID-19 to allow labs to speed up testing, stressing it is one of several key ways to slow the spread of the disease. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam added Canada had 598 cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, but said they had tested more than 50,000 people.

Canada’s health minister has signed an interim order to speed up access to COVID-19 test kits to help identify new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Health Canada said in a statement Wednesday that the order signed by Patty Hajdu will help expedite the arrival of two new diagnostic tests to allow labs to speed up testing.

Those test kits, made by Roche Molecular Systems and ThermoFisher Scientific — both based in the U.S. — were approved for use by the federal government earlier Wednesday.

It will also ensure Canadian access to other COVID-19-related medical devices “used to treat, mitigate or prevent COVID-19, if necessary,” Health Canada added.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Health systems ramping up to prepare for possible influx of patients

“COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global health crisis, and we have been working around the clock with provinces and territories to make sure everyone has what they need to continue to detect and interrupt the chain of transmission,” Hajdu said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Early diagnosis is a critical component, so we are taking extraordinary measures to help make that happen as quickly as possible.”

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Health Canadacoronavirus canadaCanada CoronavirusPatty Hajducoronavirus test kitscoronavirus testing kitsinterim order
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.