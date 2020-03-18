Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Manitoba has 2 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 6:27 pm
Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin.
Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin. Randall Paull/Global News

Manitoba has two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

The new cases announced late in the afternoon Wednesday brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Manitoba to 17.

Health officials say the new cases include a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. Both live in Winnipeg.

Public health investigations have begun and at this time, and it appears that both cases are travel related, the province said.

Manitoba announced its first case of COVID-19 last Thursday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Six of seven latest Manitoba cases related to travel

All of the previously announced cases have been from Winnipeg except for a man and woman from the the Southern Health Santé-Sud Health region, and a man from the Interlake region.

So far only one of Manitoba’s cases hasn’t been directly linked to travel.

At a press conference earlier in the day Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said further information about travel is pending for that remaining case.

More than 2,100 people have been screened for COVID-19 across Manitoba over the last six days, Roussin said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing into your sleeve — if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

