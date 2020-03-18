Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Wednesday update from Manitoba provincial health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 9:39 am
Updated March 18, 2020 10:31 am
Manitoba Shared Health launched an online screening tool for COVID-19 Tuesday.
Manitoba Shared Health launched an online screening tool for COVID-19 Tuesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Manitoba health officials will give their daily novel coronavirus update Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Global Winnipeg will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba’s current presumed and confirmed cases stand at 15.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba has 7 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, says province

On Tuesday, the province announced that daycares would close at the end of the day Friday, and casinos would close at midnight that evening.

More to come.

Have a COVID-19 question for the provincial government? Send it to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca and we may ask it at the press briefing.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba officials say no tests will be done on asymptomatic people
