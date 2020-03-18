Coronavirus: B.C. SPCA restricting public access to its shelters during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to adopt a pet from the B.C. SPCA, don’t expect to walk in and pick up a furry friend ready for a new home.

Citing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the SPCA announced on Wednesday that it now restricting access to its shelters, effective immediately.

However, the society said animals will still be available for adoption, albeit by appointment. It also noted that it will open its doors for emergency surrenders.

READ MORE: More Husky puppies are in the care of the SPCA in the Okanagan

“In order to protect our staff, volunteers and members of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary for us to put these restrictions into effect,” B.C. SPCA CEO Craig Daniell said in a press release.

“However, staff and volunteers will continue to be on site caring for the animals, and to provide emergency treatment and on-going care for animals who come into our custody through cruelty investigations.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:52 Celebrities post cute photos of their pets amid coronavirus outbreak Celebrities post cute photos of their pets amid coronavirus outbreak

Daniell added that the B.C. SPCA has also reduced its normal service capacity — citing staff shortages and the need to limit the number of volunteers — but said essential services are continuing.

As for adopting an animal, Daniell is encouraging the public to view potential pets online and to follow online application procedures.

“Maintaining the flow of animals into new, loving homes will enable us to continue helping new animals at risk, even with limited staffing,” said Daniell.

5:07 Ask an Expert: Puppy training 101 Ask an Expert: Puppy training 101