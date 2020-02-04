Over 50 cats at Saskatoon SPCA looking for a home

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon SPCA says despite people opening their hearts and homes in January, more cats came into the shelter during the month than were adopted.

The shelter launched a campaign on Jan. 9, reducing adoption fees to $20 for spayed and neutered cats for the remainder of the month.

“Frankly, we were overwhelmed with the number of cats entering the shelter and we desperately wanted to get our feline friends into new homes,” Marv Le Nabat, the shelter’s acting executive director, said Tuesday in a statement.

The SPCA said 157 cats were adopted during January, but at the same time, 265 cats were brought into the shelter’s care.

“Despite the incredible support, we still have over 50 cats looking for homes,” Le Nabat said.

“Several of them are ready to be adopted today, and that number is growing — we are appealing to the public that if you’ve thought about adopting, now is the time.”

Le Nabat said the $20 cat adoption program is being extended through February.

“With the freezing temperatures, there is an urgent need to provide safe shelter to stray felines in our community — but we need to make room for them, and we desperately need your help,” Le Nabat said.

“Our community support is what makes our work possible and the need is more urgent than ever.”

