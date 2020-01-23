‘They can get loved’: 5-year-old raises $1K to help animals at Moose Jaw Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

A little girl made a big donation to the Moose Jaw Humane Society.

Five-year-old Mia Richards of Moose Jaw raised $1,025 selling the cement garden turtle ornaments she made in her grandmother’s garage.

The little girl said she did it “so that puppies and kitties… can get food and get homed, and they can get loved.”

Mia Richards donated over $1,000 to the Moose Jaw Humane Society. She’s shown handing over the money to Dana Haukaas, the executive director of the Moose Jaw Humane Society Roberta Bell / Global News

After receiving Mia’s donation on Thursday morning, Dana Haukaas, executive director for the Moose Jaw Humane Society, said she was impressed with the selfless act.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s nice for somebody at five years old, to not think of herself,” Haukaas said. “A thousand dollars is a lot of money for a grown-up, and so it’s overwhelming for a little girl and for her to raise all that money and give it to the homeless animals in Moose Jaw is amazing.”

Mia Richards makes the cement turtles from a mold after mixing the cement herself in her grandmother’s garage. Roberta Bell / Global News

The little girl is a frequent visitor of the humane society. Her family adopted their cat from there.

Mia’s mother, Mercedes Langley, noted her daughter is very passionate about the organization.

Langley described how Mia spent the fall months in the garage pouring over the project.

“I was very proud of her. She worked very hard. I wondered if it would start to dwindle off, but she stayed committed through it all. She took it very seriously,” Langley said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mia sold the turtles on her mother’s Facebook page. She doesn’t have any available now, but she intends to restart the initiative in the spring.