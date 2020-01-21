Guelph Humane Society rescues cat from 10-foot-deep window well during snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Humane Society says an eight-month-old cat had to be rescued from a window well in the city’s downtown core during Saturday’s snowstorm.

The trapped feline was reported by a passerby after meows were heard coming from the window well of an apartment building near Gordon and Waterloo streets.

Officials suspect the cat may have sought refuge from the storm in the window well, but then became trapped at the bottom of the 10-foot-deep opening with no way out.

The cat was not wearing identification and did not have a microchip when she was rescued, but the Humane Society is hopeful she can still be reunited with her owner.

Anyone with information about the cat can call 519-824-3091.

5:13 Protect pets from the cold Protect pets from the cold

The Guelph Humane Society is also reminding residents to bring their pets inside during frigid cold snaps.

Cats are very vulnerable to extreme cold, officials said, and should never be allowed to roam outdoors during these conditions.

“Extreme cold is life-threatening to your pet and it is important that pet owners take all precautions to ensure their pet’s welfare,” Humane Society associate director Lisa Veit said.

Dog owners should only take their pups outside for short periods to prevent frostbite and hypothermia, officials added.

The community is reminded to call the Guelph Humane Society if they spot an animal left outside during cold temperatures.