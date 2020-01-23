Earless stray cat gets new crocheted ones — and a forever home

Send this page to someone via email

An earless stray cat has received not one but two gifts of a lifetime — a forever home and a new set of ears.

Lady in a Fur Coat — or Lady, for short — was picked up as a stray by Wisconsin‘s Dane County Humane Society (DCHS), the shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 14.

Due to an infection, the cat had to have her ear flaps removed.

Though her lack of ears hasn’t stopped her from being the friendly, cuddly kitty she is, DCHS staff member Ash Collins thought something was missing.

So, she crocheted Lady a pair of purple ears that tie perfectly underneath the cat’s chin in hopes of helping the feline get adopted, CNN reports.

“It’s amazing because we see these strays and medical cases come in, and I think we’re always surprised by their resiliency,” Marissa DeGroot, a spokesperson for the shelter, told the outlet.

Lady’s lack of ears didn’t affect her ability to be adopted. In fact, it may have helped.

Just hours after DCHS shared pictures of Lady in her fancy new bonnet, she was officially adopted.

A DCHS representative wrote in the comments section that it’s likely Lady can hear better now without her ear flaps because “the chronic infections had caused the outer ear to block the entrances to her ear canals.”

Two cat owners shared pictures and stories to show off their own furry friends who had lost an ear or two thanks to a similar medical issue.

One cat parent wrote: “Meet Jacob. I rescued him from Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey and he had the exact [same] thing and look at him now … Jacob says you’re beautiful!”

Another Facebook user shared a photo of a cat missing one ear, writing: “My Mighty Mouse also had severe ear infections and hematomas. He had to have his right ear removed.”

“Staff and volunteers at Dane County Humane Society consistently go above and beyond for the animals in our care,” Collins told CNN.

“I was more than happy to use my crochet skills to help Lady stand out and get the second chance she deserved, and I’m so honoured to be a small part of her happy ending.”

