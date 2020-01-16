Animal welfare calls triple during brutal Saskatchewan cold spell

Send this page to someone via email

Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) has received triple its usual animal welfare call volume due to extreme cold in the province.

Under the province’s animal protection legislation, an animal is considered in distress if it needs protection from cold temperatures. Between Monday and Wednesday, APSS received 25 calls, compared to an average of nine calls over three days.

Not every call represents a criminal act, as sometimes animals may be briefly outside relieving themselves, said Don Ferguson, executive director of APSS.

“The public is aware of it and they’re reporting it, which is really good — as opposed to not reporting it, and then we end up with dogs and animals that are in distress,” Ferguson said.

The maximum penalty under the Animal Protection Act is a $25,000 fine and an order barring animal ownership for life.

The biggest concerns are hypothermia and frostbite. He said doghouses should be insulated, raised off the ground and have straw, which is preferable to blankets, which can get wet and freeze.

“We’ve always got to take into account species and breed. Certainly, dogs with a shorter hair coat are going to require more insulation or care,” Ferguson said.

The Saskatoon SPCA has also seen the impact of the cold, with 34 calls since Monday, of which 25 required intervention like owner education or animal removal. During a mild December, the SPCA received about 12 calls per week.

“Our animal protection officers have been very busy responding to cases of animals left outside [or] left in vehicles during these cold winter months and it’s extremely dangerous,” said Jasmine Hanson, spokesperson for the SPCA.

In addition to increased calls, 20 animals have been brought in to the SPCA since Monday due to dangers of the cold. Six had to be treated for issues including “severe or moderate frostbite and hypothermia.”

Hanson said there’s a simple guideline: if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet.

For owners who take dogs on a brief walk, Hanson said people should wipe the animal’s paw pads and hair to get snow and ice out.

“Avoid salt and de-icing products. They can cause chemical burns on the paw pads very quickly,” Hanson said.

Heated water dishes, coats and booties are also recommended.

If someone sees an animal outside in cold temperatures, they can contact the Saskatoon SPCA at 306-374 7387 or APSS at 1-844-382-0002.

