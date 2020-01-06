Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw man aims to keep furry friends fed through pet food bank

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 5:22 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 5:24 pm
A Moose Jaw resident is operating a pet food bank out of his home and expects to have eight distribution locations across the city by the end of January.
A Moose Jaw resident is operating a pet food bank out of his home and expects to have eight distribution locations across the city by the end of January. Provided / Clayton Finnell

Everyone has heard of a food bank. But what about a pet food bank?

It’s a concept being used by a Moose Jaw resident to help keep the bellies of our furry friends full.

Clayton Finnell created the Moose Jaw pet food bank Facebook page in the New Year, offering pet owners in need, free food for their animals.

The idea started after Finnell noticed people asking for pet food on social media.

READ MORE: Calgary woman starts food bank for homeless people’s pets: ‘That’s really helpful’

“Some of the comments were just out there … ‘If you can’t afford a pet, then why should you have a pet? … some of these people are hardworking who just fell under hard times,” Finnell said.

“I wanted to stop that stigma of asking for help and feeling bad. We all fall under hard times.”

Story continues below advertisement

Watching how successful food banks are, Finnell thought “why not pet food banks?”

Finnell runs the initiative out of his home but is working to have eight locations throughout the city available for pick up by the end of January.

READ MORE: New Kelowna food bank aims to help Okanagan’s animals in need

“It sucks when you have to ask for help, and it sucks more when the internet decides to tell you that you are an awful person because you can’t afford cat food,” Finnell said.

Finnell said he will be working with about a dozen people, including a project manager and a distribution management team.

He also said he has a lawyer working free of charge to help register his service as a non-profit organization.

Customers will be required to sign a liability form before receiving any product.

Food Facebook Dogs Animals Pets Cats Moose Jaw Food Bank Pet Food Bank Furry Friends Moose Jaw Resident
