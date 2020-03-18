Dillon’s distillery of Beamsville making hand sanitizer and disinfectant amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers in Beamsville has modified production and is creating special batches of hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

Geoff Dillon, the founder of the Beamsville company, started making the hand sanitizer last week using its own supply of alcohol and store-bought aloe.

He has since taken to bottling up 65 per cent alcohol that can be used as a disinfectant, noting that “there seems to be a need and we have a big building full of alcohol.”

They're not pretty but they work. We're bottling up some 65% alcohol for disinfecting. Any essential service individual or organization who needs some, reach out, we'll have 1,000+ bottles for tomorrow, on us. More hand sanitizer is here for anyone in need.

Reach out via DM pic.twitter.com/AYF0lsO24L — Dillon's Distillery (@dillonsdistills) March 17, 2020

Dillon adds that they are keeping it strong so that it’s “perfect for killing germs, bacteria and viruses.”

The free hand sanitizer has been made available to local police, hospitals, long-term care homes, municipalities and others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dillon says they had distributed more than 3,000 bottles to front-line health-care workers and other essential services by Wednesday afternoon.

He adds that it’s been “mayhem” since they announced what they were going to be doing on social media Tuesday, and the plan is to keep producing it as long as there is demand.

Rorison says it all started Monday with a conversation and “feeling like we needed to contribute more and do more to help” during the current pandemic.

At least one other Ontario distillery is doing its part to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Toronto’s Spirit of York Distillery has also re-dedicated its production facility towards producing hand sanitizer for local residents that meets World Health Organization standards.

Spirit of York’s hand sanitizer will be offered starting Thursday at the Toronto distillery. Company founder Gerry Guitor says proceeds from the sale will be going to local food banks.

Spirit of York Hand Sanitizer 💦⁣

We're almost ready! Here are the quick details: ➡️Available in-house starting March 19

➡️$2.95 each (limit of 2 per customer) or FREE for those who are unable to afford it or 65+

➡️ALL PROCEEDS will go to local food banks in our community

⁣ pic.twitter.com/XtirWpItZB — Spirit Of York (@spiritofyork) March 17, 2020

He adds that “using our facilities to produce hand sanitizer seemed like a perfect way to support the public while also giving back to more vulnerable communities.”