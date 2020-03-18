Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share coronavirus message: ‘These are uncertain times’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a message of solidarity during the global novel coronavirus outbreak.

As the virus continues to spread worldwide, celebrities and public figures are taking a moment to connect with their loyal fanbases. In the wake of their departure from the Royal Family, so have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the couple shared a simple message of hope.

“This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,” the blue-and-white text on the photo reads.

Harry and Markle expanded on their message in the caption, writing: “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the front line or at home,” the caption continues. “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament [as] there is to the human spirit.”

They go on to add that they’ll be sharing resources and information, as well as inspiring stories of connection, over the coming weeks.

“We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now,” the caption reads.

The news follows a rescheduling of the Queen’s personal itinerary, including cancellations of some of the most highly anticipated events she attends, like the Chelsea Flower Show and Buckingham Palace garden parties.

In just over a week, Prince Harry and Markle will be officially exempt from senior royal duties. While they’ll be keeping their duke and duchess titles, as well as their Royal Highness titles, they won’t be using them on further projects or outings.

Story continues below advertisement

They’ll be undergoing a full revamp of their digital channels in just over a week, the couple announced on their official website.

According to the Guardian, there are currently 1,950 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom, including 60 deaths as of March 18.

2:04 London student charms Meghan Markle during school visit London student charms Meghan Markle during school visit

The majority of the cases are concentrated in England, with some in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca