Elton John postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Ten days before the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was set to return to North America, Elton John has announced the postponement of 19 upcoming shows.

On Monday, the legendary British songwriter joined the ongoing and seemingly endless roster of artists affected by the threat and concern surrounding the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Shows scheduled on the musician’s final tour between March 26 and May 2 have been pushed back to soon-to-be-announced dates in 2021, according to a press release.

The Rocket Man‘s “tough decision” was made “with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of COVID-19.”

The health of my fans is of the upmost importantance to me, so I have made the decision to reschedule my upcoming #EltonFarewellTour shows between March 26th – May 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8iuPeB8oiN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Not only have 15 upcoming U.S. tour dates been affected by John’s last-minute decision, but four Canadian gigs as well: Toronto (March 28, 29) and Montreal (April 2, 3).

From the cancellation of the 2020 Juno Awards and the suspension of the 2019-20 NHL season last week to the ongoing postponements of concert tours continent-wide in the last two weeks, it’s clear that the global pandemic has quite literally plagued the entertainment industry as a whole.

For those who were hanging tightly onto tickets for one of John’s gigs, fear not, as confirmed by his team: all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled concert dates.

“Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support,” the statement concluded.

0:53 Elton John forced to cut show short after losing voice, crowd applauds Elton John forced to cut show short after losing voice, crowd applauds

Despite already having made 16 Canadian stops — including one in Montreal and four in Toronto — the final tour is set to bring John, 72, back to the nation one last time in 2021 for the postponed dates.

READ MORE: Live Nation pauses all 2020 tours due to coronavirus

Ticketholders for the affected Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert dates were advised on Monday to hold onto their tickets and will receive new event information shortly, according to Ticketmaster.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional tour dates, updates and additional details can be found through the official Elton John website.

Postponed 2020 North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates

March 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

April 2 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

April 3 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

April 6 — New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

April 7 — New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

April 10 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

April 11 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

April 15 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

April 17 — Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

April 18 — Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

April 20 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

April 23 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

April 26 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

April 8 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

May 1 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 2 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena