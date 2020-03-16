Elton John postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour amid coronavirus concerns

Ten days before the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was set to return to North America, Elton John has announced the postponement of 19 upcoming shows.
On Monday, the legendary British songwriter joined the ongoing and seemingly endless roster of artists affected by the threat and concern surrounding the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Shows scheduled on the musician’s final tour between March 26 and May 2 have been pushed back to soon-to-be-announced dates in 2021, according to a press release.
The Rocket Man‘s “tough decision” was made “with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of COVID-19.”
Not only have 15 upcoming U.S. tour dates been affected by John’s last-minute decision, but four Canadian gigs as well: Toronto (March 28, 29) and Montreal (April 2, 3).
From the cancellation of the 2020 Juno Awards and the suspension of the 2019-20 NHL season last week to the ongoing postponements of concert tours continent-wide in the last two weeks, it’s clear that the global pandemic has quite literally plagued the entertainment industry as a whole.
For those who were hanging tightly onto tickets for one of John’s gigs, fear not, as confirmed by his team: all original tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled concert dates.
“Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support,” the statement concluded.
Despite already having made 16 Canadian stops — including one in Montreal and four in Toronto — the final tour is set to bring John, 72, back to the nation one last time in 2021 for the postponed dates.
Ticketholders for the affected Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert dates were advised on Monday to hold onto their tickets and will receive new event information shortly, according to Ticketmaster.
Additional tour dates, updates and additional details can be found through the official Elton John website.
Postponed 2020 North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates
March 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse March 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena March 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena April 2 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre April 3 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre April 6 — New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden April 7 — New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden April 10 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center April 11 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center April 15 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center April 17 — Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum April 18 — Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum April 20 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center April 23 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena April 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center April 26 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center April 8 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum May 1 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena May 2 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
