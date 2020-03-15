Coronavirus: City of Saskatoon closing leisure centres to mitigate COVID-19 risk

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is closing all its leisure centres and indoor rinks, along with some libraries, to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The city said it is effective Monday, March 16, and all facilities will remain closed until further notice.

The closed libraries are Carlyle King, Cliff Wright and Rusty MacDonald.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the city’s director of emergency management, said in a statement Sunday.

“We want to make sure we can maintain essential services and one of the ways we can do this is to limit non-essential contacts in the community, including for our staff.”

The closures extend to the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo, and all city-owned golf courses for pre-season sales.

Registration for spring and summer leisure programs will still go ahead starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The city said the leisure centres are also no longer available for use as evacuation centres by outside organizations.

Officials said details on compensation for those affected by the closures will be provided at a later date.

There are currently six presumptive COVID-19 cases in the province. None of the new cases are in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon activated its emergency operations centre on Friday to co-ordinate the city’s planning efforts.

Officials said the health, safety and well-being of their employees and members of the public, while maintaining essential services, are top priorities for the city.

The city said it has been monitoring and has been actively engaged in assessing the impact of COVD-19 and is in close contact with federal and provincial health agencies.

Goulden-McLeod said people should continue with their daily routines but pay attention to personal hygiene and social distancing.

