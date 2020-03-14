Saskatoon activates ’emergency operations centre’ in response to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon has activated its emergency operations centre, which allows the city to plan coordinated tasks in response to the novel coronavirus.

“Our top priorities are protecting the health, safety, plus overall well-being of everyone in our community – as well as maintaining essential services to our citizens,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of emergency management for the city, in a statement.

“This needs to be a team effort – responding most effectively will take a whole community approach.”

To keep residents informed, the city has created a website dedicated to COVID-19 information. It can be accessed here.

“Everyone can find facts on how to protect yourself and family from COVID-19, answers to the questions we’re being asked the most, news releases and links to trusted health-related information,” Goulden-McLeod said.

“Every group, business and person can play a role to help keep us all healthy and safe. This will not come down to be one organization’s or one person’s job to solve.”

The risk level of getting COVID-19 remains low in Saskatchewan.

As of Thursday, 329 people have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, two Saskatoon residents tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

