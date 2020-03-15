Coronavirus: USask taking more measures to reduce COVID-19 risk

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan said it is taking more precautionary measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 on the campus.

USask officials said Sunday that all of the university’s recreational facilities will be closed Monday morning at 6 a.m. until further notice.

The move comes on the heels of the university temporarily suspending classes for three days starting Monday while it transitions to remote learning.

The university said the steps it is taking are not considered lightly and are being made in consultation with others, including the province and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

USask also suspended all campus recreational intramural and clubs as of 6 a.m. Monday until further notice.

Officials said they understand there may be a monetary impact on some people due to these decisions and are working to find solutions if refunds are required.

Remote work

USask said it is encouraging employees to work remotely if it is a viable option.

Campus officials said they are working with its information and technology teams to ensure it can support employees who opt to work remotely.

They added evaluations are continuing to ensure the campus community is kept safe with as little disruption to students and any additional preventative measures will be communicated in a timely manner.

