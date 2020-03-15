Menu

Health

Coronavirus: USask taking more measures to reduce COVID-19 risk

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 4:00 pm
Grad school in Saskatoon could soon be more expensive
The University of Saskatchewan is closing all recreational facilities and suspending clubs to reduce the risk of COVID-19 on campus. File / Global News

The University of Saskatchewan said it is taking more precautionary measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 on the campus.

USask officials said Sunday that all of the university’s recreational facilities will be closed Monday morning at 6 a.m. until further notice.

READ MORE: USask temporarily suspends classes, will move to remote learning amid COVID-19 concerns

The move comes on the heels of the university temporarily suspending classes for three days starting Monday while it transitions to remote learning.

The university said the steps it is taking are not considered lightly and are being made in consultation with others, including the province and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

USask also suspended all campus recreational intramural and clubs as of 6 a.m. Monday until further notice.

Officials said they understand there may be a monetary impact on some people due to these decisions and are working to find solutions if refunds are required.

READ MORE: Schools remain open amid new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

Remote work

USask said it is encouraging employees to work remotely if it is a viable option.

Campus officials said they are working with its information and technology teams to ensure it can support employees who opt to work remotely.

They added evaluations are continuing to ensure the campus community is kept safe with as little disruption to students and any additional preventative measures will be communicated in a timely manner.

READ MORE: Four new presumptive COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, officials confirm

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

