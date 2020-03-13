USask temporarily suspends classes, will move to remote learning amid COVID-19 concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Classes at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon will be suspended from March 16 to 18 before the post-secondary institution moves to remote learning.

Exams during this time period will be rescheduled.

In a press release, the university said the decision comes in the wake of the province ordering an end to gatherings of more than 250 people in one room starting Monday.

“Although many of our classes are below 250 students, students congregate in much larger numbers in our buildings in getting to and from classes. For this reason, and also because we do have some classes that exceed 250 students, we are taking this measure,” the statement said.

Starting March 19, the school will move to remote classes for the remainder of the winter term. Programs requiring clinical placements and rotations will receive a message from their respective college.

News about nursing in Regina and course delivery in Prince Albert and regional colleges will come at a later date, the release said.

In-person classes at regional colleges will not be suspended from March 16 to 18.

Options for final exams are being reviewed.

While classes are suspended, the school plans to keep campus facilities like libraries, residences, food services and health services open. Research operations will also continue.

Further to the class suspension and move to remote learning, all non-essential on-campus events are cancelled or postponed.