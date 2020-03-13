Saskatchewan confirms second presumptive case of COVID-19: Ministry of Health

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health has confirmed the province’s second presumptive case of COVID-19.

The resident is in their 60s and recently travelled from Oregon state in the United States, said the ministry on Friday.

The test was conducted in Saskatoon on March 10 and the individual has been well enough to self-isolate at home, says the Ministry of Health.

Public health officials say they began their contact investigation to follow up on anyone who may be at risk of developing COVID-19 because of contact with this individual.

If you do not receive a call from public health, you are not at risk of transmission of COVID-19 from this individual, says the ministry.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory reported the positive lab sample March 13, 2020, and has forwarded it to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmation.

“All travellers – including those to the U.S.A. — need to monitor their health for 14 days upon return to Canada and be prepared to stay home if you have a fever or cough,” Saskatchewan Ministry of Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a statement.

According to current research on COVID-19, eighty percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms.

They will be able to self-isolate and recover at home. Monitoring for symptoms and staying home when you are sick is important to prevent transmission and ensure acute care resources are reserved for those at highest risk of severe illness.

The first presumptive Saskatchewan case of COVID-19 was announced Thursday. Health officials say it is a Saskatoon resident who is in their 60s and recently travelled from Egypt says the Ministry of Health.

“The province’s first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported,” Shahab said Thursday in a statement.

“This supports the expanded testing criteria of symptomatic travellers to better prepare Saskatchewan’s response to the COVID-19 event. All travellers need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks upon return home.”

The patient was tested on March 9 in Saskatoon and is well enough to self-isolate at home.

He added that the person has had limited contact with people since arriving back in Canada with the exception of one person at their home.

“(The) Public Health (Agency of Canada) is diligently following up with the individual, their movements while in Canada and in Saskatchewan to see if there are any contacts that need to be informed to self-monitor,” Shahab said in a press conference.

Lab tests confirmed the positive test on Thursday.

As of March 12, 285 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 22 results are pending, and one person has presumptively tested positive.

