University of Waterloo suspends all on-campus classes due to COVID-19

The University of Waterloo is joining a growing list of academic institutions in cancelling or postponing classes as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The school announced Friday that it is cancelling all on-campus courses from Mar. 14 through Mar. 23 as a result of the pandemic.

A statement from the university says that after the suspension is lifted, “all in-person course activity is cancelled until the end of term, including in-person final exams.”

Waterloo says that its instructors will be looking for other means for delivery and assessment of course works.

“We’ve suspended classes until the 23rd while alternative forms of education delivery (such as online) are developed,” school spokesperson Matthew Grant told Global News.

“Our goal is to support student safety and help them gain the best academic outcomes,” spokesperson Matthew Grant said in a statement. “We also want to make sure we are giving our instructional leaders the time to make changes during this extraordinary period.”

On Thursday, the school announced that it was banning all events which were not related to classroom activities. It also said it was extending its travel ban.

The city’s other university, Wilfrid Laurier, announced on Friday morning that it was making decisions as to how it will proceed going forward.

On Thursday it announced similar measures with regard to campus events and travels as Waterloo.