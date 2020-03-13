Coronavirus: What’s cancelled, postponed and still running in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Despite Kingston not having any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, many local organizations have still decided to cancel services and events that involve gatherings to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

According to the City of Kingston’s website, as of March 12, the risk of contracting the virus in the city is low, but KFL&A Public Health is still advising that people take precautions to protect themselves, like frequent handwashing, avoiding touching your nose and mouth and staying home when you are sick.

Kingston’s public health unit it not testing for the virus. Public health officials advise anyone who may have symptoms or who is feeling ill to call their health-care provider and advise them of any recent travel.

If you are without a family doctor, or if your symptoms occur after regular hours, public health suggests you call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

“Do not go to your health-care provider or a walk-in clinic without calling ahead,” KFL&A Public Health said.

As for events, classes and gatherings, many have been cancelled or postponed in the city, but others continue to run. Check out our list below to help you plan the coming weeks.

What’s cancelled, suspended and postponed in Kingston: