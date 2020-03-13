Coronavirus: What’s cancelled, postponed and still running in Kingston

Despite Kingston not having any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, many local organizations have still decided to cancel services and events that involve gatherings to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
According to the City of Kingston’s website, as of March 12, the risk of contracting the virus in the city is low, but KFL&A Public Health is still advising that people take precautions to protect themselves, like frequent handwashing, avoiding touching your nose and mouth and staying home when you are sick.
Kingston’s public health unit it not testing for the virus. Public health officials advise anyone who may have symptoms or who is feeling ill to call their health-care provider and advise them of any recent travel.
What’s cancelled, suspended and postponed in Kingston:
On Thursday, Minister for Education Stephen Lecce announced all publicly funded elementary and high schools would be closed for two weeks following March break, which means all Ontario schools have been ordered to be closed from March 14 to April 5.
All OHL games have been suspended until further notice, which means the Kingston Frontenacs will not be playing. In a statement sent out Thursday, when the provincewide decision was made, the Frontenacs said the cancellation was in the best interest of the “health and safety” of their fans.
The United Way KFL&A Next Gen Masquerade charity event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The event, which was meant to take place on March 14, was a fundraiser for the not-for-profit and also featured a silent auction. Those items can still be bid on here, but the event will not be taking place.
The Kingston Canadian Film Festival has been cancelled. All screenings and events scheduled to begin on Thursday or later were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This weekend’s novice hockey championship has been cancelled. The Ontario Minor Hockey Association Novice AA and A level championships scheduled for Kingston are no longer happening.
March of Museums, meant to take place over March break at Kingston’s many museums, has now been cancelled.
Addiction and Mental Health Services for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington support group services have been cancelled. Other services are still running.
Queen’s University principal Patrick Deane is urging students to forgo any St. Patrick’s Day festivities. It’s unclear if the city will see the same type of massive street party that usually takes place in the university district for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
City-run programs, like March break activities at the Invista Centre and shows at the Grand Theatre, are continuing to run. The city says staff have “increased sanitizing practices on all common touchpoints and public spaces at city facilities and Kingston Transit buses,” and the city has added signs focusing on handwashing and cough etiquette in busy locations.
Some services offered through Addiction and Mental Health Services for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington continue, but officials are advising that those who visit the offices take extreme caution if they show any symptoms of the virus. All support group services have been cancelled.
Classes continue to run as usual at Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College, although both institutions are not sanctioning any travel for business. St. Lawrence College has cancelled all campus events planned between March 13 and April 10. Queen’s Faculty of Health Sciences has cancelled all academic conferences, and the university has cancelled all alumni events until the end of the academic year.
This is an evolving list and will be updated as more information becomes available. Please send any information about cancellations to newswatch@corusent.com.
