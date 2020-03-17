Coronavirus: 3 cases of COVID-19 announced in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, announced Tuesday there are three cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region. These are the first cases to be announced in Kingston since the outbreak of the disease.

Moore said all three people — two women, 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man — tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

All three recently travelled to Barbados, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Moore said two of those people tested positive at the region’s dedicated assessment centre at Hotel Dieu Hospital, while the other was assessed at another local hospital.

He also said public health is working with the city to perhaps move the assessment centre, or open a new one at the city’s Memorial Centre, since the Hotel Dieu location does note offer the amount of space necessary to assess those who may need COVID-19 testing.

All of three who tested positive are stable and did not have to be hospitalized, Moore said. They are currently self-isolating and showing signs of the disease, such as fever, cough and/or some difficulty breathing, with Moore saying he had spoken to all of them this morning.

None of these people have any links to any of Kingston’s post-secondary institutions, Moore said.

As of now, health officials are working to identify and notify the “inner close contact group” of people who have interacted with those who tested positive. He added he knows two of them did not have any significant contact with the community since their return from travelling.

After several hundred tests for the disease over the last few weeks, Moore said having only three people test positive should give comfort to those in the city.

He said positive tests were anticipated considering the current spread of the disease, but the risk in the Kingston region is still low.

Nevertheless, Moore said he believes people should prepare to be dealing with this disease for the “long-haul.”

“This is our life now, for quite a long time,” Moore told reporters.

The province announced several new cases Tuesday morning, none of which were in the Kingston region, and a state of emergency was issued.

This means all gatherings of 50 or more people should be cancelled, and facilities providing recreational programs, all libraries, private schools , licensed child care centres, bars and restaurants (takeout and delivery excluded) and theatres, cinemas and concert venues must close.

