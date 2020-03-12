Menu

Health

Manitoba confirms two additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 6:25 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.
The province of Manitoba has confirmed two additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the Winnipeg area.

“Case two – a man in his 30s who lives in the area of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority – has tested positive for COVID-19.  At this time, it appears the individual was exposed to the virus through recent travel.  Public health investigations are ongoing.

“Case three – a man in his 30s who lives in the area of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority – has tested positive for COVID-19.  At this time, it appears the individual was also exposed to the virus through recent travel.  Public health investigations are ongoing.”

More to come.

