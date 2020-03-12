Manitoba confirms two additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba has confirmed two additional presumptive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the Winnipeg area.

“Case two – a man in his 30s who lives in the area of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority – has tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, it appears the individual was exposed to the virus through recent travel. Public health investigations are ongoing.

“Case three – a man in his 30s who lives in the area of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority – has tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, it appears the individual was also exposed to the virus through recent travel. Public health investigations are ongoing.”

