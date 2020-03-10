Menu

Weather

Freezing rain coats roads, sidewalks across southern Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 9:04 am
Environment Canada is advising motorists and pedestrians in southern Quebec to be careful as freezing rain has created poor conditions in the region.
Environment Canada is advising motorists and pedestrians in southern Quebec to be careful as freezing rain has created poor conditions in the region. Photo/Jason Getz

Quebecers across the southern half of the province are dealing with slick roads and icy sidewalks as freezing rain continues on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada’s warning, which was issued on Monday, remains in place for several regions.

READ MORE: Winter storm hampers commutes, forces school closures in southern Quebec

The weather agency says the freezing rain is expected to end this morning in Montreal.

The bout of icy precipitation is expected to continue until later in the day for other areas, including Quebec City and Lanaudière.

READ MORE: Montreal snow removal operation complete 10 days after recent storms

As a result, drivers are asked to maintain a safe distance from other cars and slow down due to slick roads.

“Poor weather conditions are likely to contribute to long-lasting transportation delays,” Environment Canada warns.

Transports Québec advises patience on roads and highways as ice continues to build up in some areas.

